Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, June 5, 2023 – President William Ruto was last Friday overcome by emotions and burst into tears during the national drama festival that was held at State House.

Speaking at State House during the festival, Ruto revealed that he shed some tears when watching Riara Springs Girls High School perform ‘the ayes have it’ play.

According to Ruto, he thought that the girls were mean and brutal while performing the play and that’s why he cried.

“Didn’t Riara really go out of their way with their ‘ayes have it’, you guys are awesome and amazing. When I watched this, I shed some tears because, at some point, I thought that those girls were so mean. I was wondering surely how can these girls be so brutal,” said Ruto.

The Head of State commended the Riara girls for producing the creative play saying it was of international standards.

“But it speaks to what society is and how we can bring it out using this creative space. I am sure our friends in Google, Facebook, and YouTube agree with me that the content was international,” Ruto added.

This is not the first time Ruto shed some tears. When they won the elections in 2013, he burst into tears but was consoled by his wife, Rachael.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.