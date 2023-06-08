Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Former Presidential candidate, Reuben Kigame, has warned President William Ruto that he will be ousted like the late Libyan dictator, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi if he fails to listen to the voice of suffering Kenyans.

Speaking on Thursday, Kigame who is also a celebrated gospel artist and an author, warned that Ruto was only an individual compared to 55 million Kenyans.

Kigame observed that if the head of state doesn’t change his stance on the Finance Bill, then Kenyans would force him out of office.

“Mr President, you are only one person, we are 55 million, if you force things on us, we will force you out,” he said.

Kigame explained that removing Ruto from office doesn’t require obvious options such as impeachment and riots.

He stated that if truly he is God’s chosen leader for Kenya, as most Kenya Kwanza followers claimed, then it’s the same God who would smoke him out of office.

“There are many ways to force you out, we don’t even have to do your customary things you think about rioting. If it is truly God who brought you into office, and you begin to behave the way Rehoboam did, the way Nebuchadnezzar did, thinking you are invincible. You know God is able to smoke you out of office,” Kigame said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.