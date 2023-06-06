Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has blasted police officers for arresting anti-finance bill 2023 protestors in Nairobi.

Venting on Twitter, Sing’Oei stated that the police should not arrest or disrupt Kenyans taking part in peaceful demonstrations over the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

“While I do not have the full context under which the arrests were made, I hold the view that no peaceful protest, particularly one focused on an ongoing national economic conversation, should be disrupted nor should any arrests be carried out,” he stated.

This comes after a section of Anti-finance bill protestors were arrested on Tuesday while marching towards the Parliament building.

During the protests, some of the demonstrators could be seen arguing with police officers as they were being loaded into police cars.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, in a statement, accused President Ruto of sending police officers to arrest the peaceful protestors.

“Sending police to arrest peaceful protesters for exercising their right to be heard is dictatorial behavior,” he stated.

The Finance Bill 2023 has received a backlash with a number of Kenyans and the politicians allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition expressing their reservations with some of the tax measures proposed in the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST