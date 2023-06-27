Monday June 26, 2023 – Cardi B has come out to clear her name shortly after her husband, Offset, accused her of sleeping with another man.

The Grammy winner took to Twitter Spaces on Monday to address husband Offset’s claim that she “fucked” another man.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story earlier in the day, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper, 31, had accused his wife and the mother of two of his children of being unfaithful.

“My wife fucked a Nigga on me gang yall niggas know how I come,” the message read.

After singing a portion of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated,” Cardi directly responded to the latest rumours about her and Offset’s relationship.

“First of all, let me say,” Cardi began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen,” she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. “Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all.”

The “Money” rapper, 30, insisted that the Migos member is “spiraling and thinking s–t” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker went to explain that she’s not in a position to hook up with a “regular degular shmegular” guy because he would “tell the world.”

On the other hand, she argued, she can’t sleep with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”

She also demanded that Offset “stop acting stupid.”

“The f–k? Stop playing,” she concluded. “That’s all I’mma motherf–king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

Listen to the audio below