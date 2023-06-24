Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dared politicians seeking a salary raise to strike, saying the government has no money to give them.

In a statement, Gachagua told off Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to stop demanding for pay rise, saying he was also surviving on his salary, which is not enough compared to his duties.

Gachagua also dared the leaders to close down the counties if they deemed it necessary. At least 15 counties had shut down due to delays in the funds from the National Government.

“We do not have any money. They can put sufurias on your head and throw other tantrums but we do not have money to give them,” he remarked.

Gachagua further urged them to be content with their salaries and serve the people since they vied for the seats willingly.

“You cannot vie for a seat knowing the salary and ask for a raise after you are elected. If you want to come work in my office, you are welcome but we do not have money,” he added.

The second in command told the politicians to manage their salaries well without expecting a boost from the government, adding that the main focus was to pay the elderly.

He explained that the money, currently under the management of the government, was meant for development, such as the construction of roads and distribution of fertiliser.

On June 14, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Lyn Cherop proposed an increase in the salaries for Members of the County Assembly (MCA) and county speakers.

According to SRC, the MCAs will see their salaries increased by Ksh10,000 to reach Ksh164,588 from Ksh154,481.

However, MCAs protested the increase saying it was too little and vowed to paralyse county assemblies.

