Friday, June 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has read the Riot Act to all employees days after his economic Advisor David Ndii confessed that the Kenya Kwanza government was wasteful.

Through the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Ruto told all civil servants that going forward, they are on their own.

Koskei revealed that civil servants will be held accountable for the mismanagement of public resources under their dockets.

He added that accountability was a new commitment to eradicating wastage in all government offices.

“We all have a duty to save our country from the stranglehold of corruption. We want this to be the administration that will root out corruption from the public service,” he announced.

Koskei, who doubles as Ruto’s Chief of Staff, made the sentiments after holding a consultative meeting involving heads of administration, finance, accounts, supply chain management and internal audit at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, Kiambu County.

He argued that wastage in the public sector had contributed to the stalling of government projects, financial inaccuracies, and substandard service delivery.

The Head of Public Service reiterated that civil servants were barred from engaging in business with the government which he insisted was a violation of their employment guidelines.

He also confirmed that the state would step up its evaluation to nab civil servants living beyond their means.

“A lifestyle that cannot be supported by the wealth declared will attract intervention by the agencies that are responsible for corruption prevention and law enforcement, ” he revealed.

On Saturday, Ndii admitted that the government was wasteful while responding to concerns that the Kenya Kwanza administration was poised to leave a corrupt government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST