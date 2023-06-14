Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Legendary comedian Njugush has accused President William Ruto of lying to Kenyans about him and his fellow comedian Eddie Butita.

This is after Ruto claimed that the two comedians earn more money than him working as content creators.

However, Njugush has trashed Ruto’s remarks, terming them as a big lie.

He criticised Ruto for attempting to propagate a false narrative using him and Butita.

“When the President said me and Eddie Butita make more than him; I knew there was a problem. There was a narrative that he sold that content creators make so much money,” he said.

The comedian expressed his concerns about the government’s proposal to impose a 15% tax on content creators.

The funnyman believes that this tax is excessive and does not accurately reflect the nature of content creation as a source of income.

In an interview on Hot 96 FM, Njugush argued that content creation encompasses various dimensions and does not always directly generate substantial revenue.

“They’re looking for money. But, I feel it’s unfair because they are doing that without proper structures. Now, who is a content creator? What I do. I’m a comedian. I’ll go and have my own stand-up shows, then I have my digital content.”

“So who is this content creator? We have doctors online who are doing content for their clinics. They don’t make money directly, but they’re going to make money when clients come to their shops. We have minors who are making contact. What does the law say about such? I feel it’s like a blanket,” Njugush said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.