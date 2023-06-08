Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Former heavyweight champ and WWE Hall of Famer, Iron Sheik has passed on at the age of 81.

The WWE legend was born in Iran in 1942 and was known as one of the biggest heels to ever step foot in the squared circle. He was also a former champ, beating Bob Backlund in 1983 and securing the title.

Confirming his death, Shiek’s reps said;

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

World Wrestling Entertainment released a statement on his passing, saying;

“WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

The Iron Sheik was one of Hulk Hogan’s first rivals, and it was Hogan who ultimately defeated Sheik for the belt, giving rise to Hulkamania.

Sheik was also a WWF Tag Team champion, winning the strap with Nikolai Volkoff in 1985. In 2005, Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Sgt. Slaughter, longtime rival and former partner.

Sheik is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, and his children.