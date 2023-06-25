Sunday, June 25, 2023 – World Opposition leaders sitting in Poland have chosen former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as their guide even as you keep mocking him and telling him to retire and go back to Bondo.

Raila was on Friday tasked with assisting world opposition leaders in creating strategies centred around protecting votes during elections.

Raila shared his techniques with other opposition leaders in Poland despite having lost election for a record five times with claims of his votes being stolen.

Other delegates who spoke on the protection of votes included former Prime Minister of Lesotho Moeketsi Majoro and Inuka Kenya Chief Executive Officer John Githongo.

Githongo, an ally of Raila Odinga and anti-corruption crusader, was cited as a whistleblower in the 2022 General Election presidential petition.

Adalberto Costa Junior, leader of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, also expounded on the topic, as the leaders discussed how to enhance democracy.

The two-day event themed ‘Rolling Back Authoritarianism’ was organized by the European Solidarity Centre and Brenthurst Foundation, among other leaders.

Organizers of the event explained that the conference was aimed at promoting free elections in respective states and safeguarding the rights of citizens.

“Rolling Back Authoritarianism conference in Gdańsk in Poland will unite African democrats with those who have managed against tremendous odds to bring about progressive reforms in their societies in Eastern Europe and the Baltic States.

“We are opening the discussion on how to entrench democratic institutions and build inclusive economic growth essential to progress,” read the program in part.

Other topics covered at the Poland conference were ways the Opposition Parties would build domestic alliances, and how to carry out reforms and engage in partnerships with like-minded leaders across the globe.

The opposition leaders also agreed on ways to cooperate to ensure free and fair elections.

Other leaders present were former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Tundu Lissu of Tanzania, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) of Uganda and former President of Botswana Ian Khama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.