Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – The World Bank has warned President William Ruto of dire consequences should he overtax Kenyans through the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill and has proposed an increase of taxes including a 1.5 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

In a statement on Wednesday, the World Bank said the tax increase will harm the economy and slow household consumption and employment because present rates are only producing modest growth.

“The proposed tax measures in the Finance Bill 2023 will have a negative impact on the purchasing power of households in the medium term,” the bank noted.

The statement by the World Bank comes even as Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, continue to chest thump, saying the Finance Bill 2023 must be passed to fund government operations and spur economic growth.

