Wednesday June 28, 2023 – English women’s team player, Chloe Kelly has stripped down to her underwear alongside her fellow World Cup stars for a stunning photoshoot ahead of the tournament.

The Manchester City forward, 25, was England’s star during last year’s Women’s Euros when she scored a last-minute goal in extra-time against Germany to win the competition.

Chloe is now appearing in new modeling campaign for clothing brand Calvin Klein ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Chloe features alongside USA and San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan in the ad in which both strip down to their underwear.

Other big names in women’s football including Manchester City and Australia forward Mary Fowler and Japan and former Arsenal star Mana Iwabuchi also feature in the shoot.

See photos below.