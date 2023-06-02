Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 2, 2023 – In an upcoming episode of Dr Pimple Popper that was previewed on Twitter, a patient’s rough feet are shown as she seeks help.

In the video, patches of her feet skin are raw and moist, while some parts are completely covered in hard, dry skin, with flies visibly seen circling around.

The tv show, a TLC reality programme sees patients all over America seeking for help from Dr Sandra Lee.

In the preview, the patient begins: ‘I found maggots between my toes.

‘Then my son came over and said, “You can’t stay here like this anymore.

‘”You have to go into the hospital.”

‘So I went into the hospital.’

She continues: ‘The nurses came in and cleaned up the wounds.

‘They did an X-ray to make sure the maggots hadn’t gotten into the bone, and sent me home.

‘I’ve been through many doctors, over the years, and no one has been able to help.’

Watch the video below

This woman found maggots in between her toes. Yes, you read that correctly. Maggots. 😱



Trust us, this is a case you don't want to miss. #DrPimplePopper is all-new Wednesday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/no5iTTUFqG — TLC Network (@TLC) May 30, 2023