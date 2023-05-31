Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – A woman who accused US President, Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her has defected to Russia and is seeking citizenship.

Tara Reade, 59, came forward during the 2020 presidential race with allegations that Biden sexually harassed and assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator and she worked in his office.

Biden denied the allegations, and Reade reiterated them after he announced his reelection bid for 2024. Reade tweeted that she was willing ‘to testify under oath in Congress if asked’ – and afterwards received death threats.

She recently went to Russia and on Tuesday May 30. Sitting next to convicted Kremlin spy Maria Butina, Reade opened up about her ‘very difficult’ decision to go there.

The former staffer of the United States Senate, said; ‘I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good’ in Russia.

”I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices,’ she told Russian state news media Sputnik.

‘I’m not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyze data points”

‘And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe.’ Reade added.

Convicted Kremlin spy Maria Butina, who was sentenced to 18 months in an American prison for acting as an unregistered foreign agent of Russia, said she will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to expedite Reade’s request for citizenship.

Reade said to her ‘Russian brothers and sisters’: ‘I’m sorry right now that American elites are choosing to have such an aggressive stance. Just know that most American citizens do want to be friends and hope that we can have unity again.’

She added that she is ‘enjoying’ her time in Moscow and feels ‘very at home’.

Reade said, ‘my dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s okay’.