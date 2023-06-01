Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Kitengela sub-county hospital is on the spot after a woman was chased away by the nurses when she went to give birth, only to lose her baby several hours later after she was forced to give birth in the bush.

The woman identified as Mary Wanjiru was chased from the hospital for lacking only Ksh 1000.

She slept on the bench begging nurses to attend to her but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

She went to a nearby bush where she gave birth but unfortunately, she lost her baby.

The distressed woman spent the whole day by the roadside with the dead infant.

This is heartbreaking.

