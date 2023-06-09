Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 June 2023 – A video of a woman who bumped into the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte walking to work has caught the attention of many people.

The fast-trending video captures the woman’s joy and gratitude as she walks with him in the streets.

She tells the prime minister that she is on her way to work and that she will have a wonderful day after seeing him.

He wishes her all the best in her endeavors as they part ways.

Mark Rutte is a politician from the Netherlands who has been the Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010 and the Leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) since 2006.

He is the longest-serving prime minister in the Netherlands’ history, surpassing Ruud Lubbers on 2 August 2022.

He is known for his energy, survival skills, and pragmatic approach to politics.

Watch the trending video.

