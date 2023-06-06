Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – A Twitter user has shared photos of damages caused by a woman who was supposedly trailing her ‘husband.’

@superkweeen revealed that the woman crashed into the security room of their building.

However, after the accident, it was discovered that her husband’s driver was the one driving his car.

The Twitter user wrote;

“A woman almost killed herself and our security yesterday because she was following her husband. She drove into the security room.

“Plot twist; It was the husband’s driver that was with his car and not him. She almost killed herself for nothing.”

