Thursday June 29, 2023 – “Wizards of Waverly Place” star Dan Benson has said that he’s never been happier following a big switch from his Disney role to the p0rn industry nearly a year ago.

Benson who played Zeke Beakerman in the G-rated show, said in a new post he shared on social media;

“Mental health wise I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself, I feel kind of like a badass a little bit. I’m feeling good. I’m excited about the future. I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all.”

The 35-year-old Only Fans model also revealed that he felt a bit of “confusion” after announcing his decision because he received more words of “empowerment” than “hate.”

He further disclosed that “so many” of his fans have approached him on the streets to express their support and even hugged him. However, Benson has learned to set his own boundaries while working in this particular industry as well.

He added;

“Now, there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to just be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.’”

Benson was a part of the Disney Channel series between 2007 to 2012, acting alongside names such as Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse.