Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto to swallow his pride and withdraw Finance Bill 2023 because it is unpopular among Kenyans.

Speaking on Wednesday, Raila said the President should withdraw the Finance Bill 2023 because Kenyans will suffer if it passes.

“We ask Ruto to humble himself, withdraw this Bill, apologise and seek forgiveness from Kenyans for the anxiety caused, then begin afresh,” he said.

The Bill is already in the National Assembly awaiting the MPs’ decision.

Raila wants Ruto to stop burdening Kenyans and instead focus on lowering the cost of living.

“In the proposed Bill, the budget for health is growing by Sh35 billion at the national level, yet health is a devolved function,” he said.

He wants Ruto to adopt zero-based budgeting and stop taking on the previous budget as the baseline.

Raila also asked the President to stop the duplication of county roles and responsibilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.