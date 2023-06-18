Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has once again hinted that he does not support President William Ruto’s punitive Finance Bill.

This is after he blasted Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for threatening to discipline UDA MPs who voted against the Finance Bill in the Second Reading.

The lawmaker is on record calling for disciplinary action against the UDA MPs who opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

Cherargei noted that it is non-negotiable that the legislators tow the party line on crucial matters despite their reservations.

“We don’t have a problem when one votes in the way they want, but we must allow party positions. If the party has directed you to make a certain decision and you don’t follow, we will see lawful action is taken against you,” he said.

The senator added that “We want when the president says yes, we all say it, when he asks to jump, we ask how high we can do it.”

However, reacting to the sentiments, Miguna stated that with friends like Cherargei, Ruto is doomed to fail.

He observed that sycophancy in leaders has turned out to be a poisoned chalice for those they are loyal to.

“This is the type of sycophancy no genuine leader needs and would only coddle if the leader wants to fail!” said Miguna.

