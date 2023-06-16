Friday June 16, 2023 – A record $56.6 million (£44.7 million) in prize money will be available at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, the All England Club have announced.

The pay, represents an 11.2% increase on last year’s prize, with the men’s and women’s singles champions for this year to each receive close to $3 million (£2.35 million) and the runners-up almost $1.5 million (£1.175).

Wimbledon had reduced prize money during the pandemic, but the new payout for reaching the finals of the singles competitions is now the same as in 2019.

“We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events,” said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club.

“Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

Prize money on offer at Wimbledon’s qualifying competition has increased 14.5% compared to last year, while singles players who lose their first-round in the main draw will receive $70,000 (£55,000), a 10% increase on last year.

2023’s tournament gets underway on July 3 and runs until July 16.

Novak Djokovic, who won a men’s record 23rd grand slam title at the French Open this month, will defend his singles titles, while Elena Rybakina will defend the women’s crown after claiming her first grand slam title last year.