Monday, June 12, 2023 – President William Ruto will be a one-term president going by how he is governing the country, his ardent supporter Cosmo Choy has said.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Choy who was one of those who campaigned for Ruto in last year’s election, said Kenyans are already tired of Ruto’s regime, and his reign will end during the 2027 presidential election.

Choy said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is the man who will send Ruto to Sugoi because, for the last 8 months, Ruto has not impressed hustlers.

Choy further said KalonzO Musyoka will receive a mass following across the country since he will inherit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political backyards and thereby send Ruto home.

Here is the video of Cosmo Choy saying Ruto will be one term President and will be dethroned by Kalonzo Musyoka during the 2027 Presidential election.

