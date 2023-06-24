Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has lauded President William Ruto after he delivered a scintillating speech at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, where he addressed the Global Citizen Concert.

In a statement on Friday, Duale, who is among senior government officials who accompanied the President to Paris, described Ruto as the most eloquent, greatest orator the country has ever had.

Inflaming the audience under the historical structure of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, with his magical words and superb presentation, President William Ruto is probably the most eloquent, greatest orator we have had at the pinnacle of power,” Duale said.

The Defence CS added that Ruto’s move to use the global forum to explain his campaign for the ‘Going Green Movement’ made him more Presidential.

“Ahead of the Africa Climate Summit scheduled for September 2023 and advancing the Kenya Kwanza agenda on Environmental Conservation and Climate Issues, with a moving speech, the President took to a global forum, his campaign for the ‘Going Green Movement’ and extended invitations to the aforementioned event. This here is Presidential,” Duale added.

President Ruto on Thursday delivered a powerful speech that was met with enthusiasm and cheers among the group that had gathered to listen to him.

