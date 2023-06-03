Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, June 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally listened to the voice of the common mwananchi and ordered a re-look at some clauses in the Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill, which is being sponsored by Ruto’s government, has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

The Bill has proposed a 15 percent tax on digital content creators.

However, speaking at state house during the Kenya National Drama Festival State Concert on Friday, Ruto came to the aid of digital content creators who have protested the proposal.

The head of state asked the Parliamentary Finance and ICT Committee to rethink the clause on taxing digital content creators in the proposed Bill.

Ruto said he had given the proposal a second thought, adding that the creatives would be exempted for some time.

“I know there is a proposal in this year’s budget on digital content, and creators are making a statement. I have told the ICT and Finance committee to work on it. Let’s them give a bit more space, I think let us allow them kidogo wajipange alafu baadaye si sisi wote tutalipa Ushuru,” Ruto said amid cheers.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among Kenyans who are opposed to the bill, saying it will overburden Kenyans who are already suffering due to the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST