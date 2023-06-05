Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has apologised to Leicester City fans after their relegation from the English Premier League.

Despite a 2-1 win against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium last week, the Foxes’ season came to an end after Everton’s victory against Bournemouth confirmed their fate.

The former KRC Genk player has now expressed his regret at the decision in an emotional social media post.

He also emphasised the importance of the fan’s constant support and thanked them for their dedication to the club.

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies for the team’s relegation,” Ndidi wrote.

“Gutted that we couldn’t make it in the end.

“We understand how much you invested in supporting us throughout the season, and we deeply regret letting you down. Please know that your unwavering support is invaluable to us, and we are grateful for your loyalty.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”