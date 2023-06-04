Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – American comedian, DC Young Fly’s longtime partner and baby mama Ms Jacky Oh! has passed away at the age of 33.

The former “Wild ‘N Out” star died on Wednesday, May 31 in Miami, days after reportedly undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

Jacky’s family has confirmed the sad news. “It is with sadden hearts we share with you that Jakclyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the Smith family said in a statement. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Circumstances surrounding her death are still unknown, but days before her passing, the influencer and former Wild ‘N Out star posted on her Instagram page a picture of her posing with Zachary Okhah, MD or better known as Dr. Zach.

In the since-deleted post, she told her followers that she flew to Miami to get a “mommy makeover.” She wrote in the caption, “Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!”

DC Young Fly, 31, and Jacky initially crossed paths in 2015, the same year he emerged as a personality on the MTV series. The pair are parents to three children, daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince.