Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – A dreaded Kenyan undercover cop who goes by the moniker Saigonpunisher James has shared a conversation that he had with a wife of a notorious criminal he had profiled on social media.

The suspected criminal, who calls himself Vardy, is involved in violent robberies around Eastlands.

He is said to be a leader of the notorious Katombi gang.

His wife approached the undercover cop in his inbox and admitted that Vardy is a robber but pleaded with him to stop profiling him on social media.

The young lady said her husband steals to feed them and wondered what will happen to her and her kid if he is killed.

“Please why are you posting my husband Vardy as a criminal? Do you want me to be a widow? Asipoiba tutakula nini?” she posed.

She went ahead and threatened the cop.

Check out the conversation between the undercover cop and the wife of the wanted criminal.

