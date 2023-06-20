Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, on Tuesday, broke into tears during a function attended by President William Ruto in Roysambu Primary School in Nairobi.

The duo had attended the launch of the Nairobi School Feeding Programme initiated by the Governor.

Sakaja displayed his emotional side while speaking about the programme dubbed ‘Dishi na County’.

Your Excellency, sorry,” Sakaja said as he wiped tears from his eyes and seemingly tried to find the right words to say.

“Your Excellency, ni uchungu ya hawa watoto,” he added after he finally regained composure.

The President told the governor that he will do everything humanly possible within his power to end hunger in the country.

“I want to tell my friend Arthur Sakaja Johnson that I feel you. I feel what you feel,” Ruto said.

“And as I said during the campaigns, we must eliminate the shame of hunger in our republic. And we must be intentional, we must be deliberate and have a plan on how to do it.”

The President added that the government has plans on how to grow food and curb hunger, saying the medicine to end hunger is growing more food.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.