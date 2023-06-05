Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A popular Azimio One Kenya Member of Parliament has said President William Ruto’s government has no choice but to pass the Finance Bill 2023.

In an interview with KTN news on Monday, Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan explained that all states’ functions depend on the proposed bill.

Hassan said if the bill doesn’t pass the country will plunge into an economic and political crisis.

“The ruling party has the Finance Bill as a matter of life and death. It is necessary for President William Ruto and his party to be able to push it forward,” he said.

He said there is no return from the Finance Bill as the government is deeply involved.

The Bill is already in the National Assembly awaiting the MPs’ decision.

Ruto has, however, maintained that he wants the Finance Bill to pass because it will be beneficial to Kenyans.

The President said he is waiting to see the MPs who will oppose the bill.

“I am waiting for the Members of Parliament who will go and vote against the employment of these young people, against housing that would give these people the chance to own a house with a five per cent mortgage,” he said.

