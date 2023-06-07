Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Facebook users have reacted after a lady narrated how she discovered that her new husband is not circumcised.

According to Sithole Portia, her husband said he didn’t undergo circumcision because it’s painful.

“I need some advice. What do you do after getting married and you find out that your husband is not circumcised? How do you deal with such? When u ask him why ain’t u circumcised and he says it’s painful,” she said in a Facebook group on Monday, June 5.

Reacting to the post, some members of the group said she should have done a ‘background work’ before the marriage while others advised her to manage as long as it does not prevent her from getting pregnant.

“Why didn’t you do some background work before marriage? Let him go to hospital and scrape it off, encourage him,” one Patience Inyang wrote.

“I will only give him one week to get circumcised, if not I will do it myself because I am not ready to quit the marriage,” one Mary Arunta wrote.

Nedu Kings wrote: “Get blade and scissors and do the job. No time,”