Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – A video has emerged of the motorcade of South Sudan President Salva Kiir, who was on a foreign visit to Djibouti over the weekend.

When he landed at Juba Airport, Kiir, who has been urinating on himself like a toddler, was welcomed by a motorcade of over 200 cars, most of which were high-end cars.

Besides, Kiir, who was heading to his state house, was escorted by army platoons despite South Sudan being among the poorest nations on the planet.

Here is the video of South Sudan President Salva Kiir‘s motorcade in Juba after arriving from Djibouti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST