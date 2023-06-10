Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lambasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for sticking his nose into the affairs of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

This is after Raila issued a list of ten demands to President William Ruto, highlighting how the head of state should reduce government expenditure and ease the cost of living for Kenyans.

Speaking in Meru County yesterday, Gachagua stated that it is not in Raila’s place to issue demands to the ruling government, further noting that the opposition leader should respect the outcome of the August 2022 presidential election that saw President Ruto occupy the house on the hill.

“Ati amepeana demands? Amepeana demands kama nani? Umechaguliwa na nani? Wewe ni nani kwa Kenya? Si ungojee 2027 you come and persuade these people to come and give you an opportunity,” said Gachagua.

Similarly, Gachagua called Raila out for being a key cog of the handshake government under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Gachagua, Raila had the opportunity to introduce reforms, like the ones he suggested to President Ruto, when Uhuru was in power, but he chose not to do so for his own personal interests.

“Wewe ulikuwa kwa serikali ya Uhuru Kenyatta na ulikuwa advisor. Ungechangia hiyo maneno unasema but you did nothing. You left us a country that is torn apart and you destroyed the Jubilee agenda. You stopped housing, you stopped universal healthcare and you took us into useless ventures like the BBI,” said Gachagua.

“You had the opportunity to do those things you are saying. Can you sit back and watch how governance is done. Sisi we are focused; we have a manifesto and we have a plan for the people of Kenya,” he added.

