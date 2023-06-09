Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he made 10 demands over the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Friday, Gachagua questioned Raila’s position in the country after he made demands to President William Ruto.

“You have issued demands as who? Who elected you? Who are you in this country? Wait till 2027 then come persuade these people to give you an opportunity,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua spoke hours after Raila Odinga made a raft of demands to be made in the government to replace the Finance Bill 2023.

In a press statement, Raila said the Finance Bill will burden Kenyans, urging Ruto to focus on bringing down the cost of living.

Raila said that every budget must start at ground zero where everything has to be justified.

The ODM leader stated that Ruto should not grow the size of the budget but rather cut it down and live within its means.

“Instead of imposing new taxes, seal the loopholes that lead to loss of revenue,” he said.

Raila added that the President should stop non-essential government expenditures including the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries.

The former Premier also said Ruto should freeze ministerial out-of-station allowances, ministerial house allowances, and domestic allowances for cabinet and principal secretaries.

