Monday, 12 June 2023 – Renowned media personality Ciku Muiruri has broken silence after her daughter Erica Gachoka and her friend Shanice Angose were rescued by detectives after a long week stay with their abductors.

Shanice and Erica were abducted last Sunday after hailing a Bolt taxi in Westlands.

According to Ciku, they were locked in the car (doors had child lock activated) and a second man was hiding in the boot.

Attempts to fight the kidnappers led to Erica being hit on her head and lower leg with a hammer but she did not sustain serious injury.

Her friend had cuts on her hand which she sustained after she tried to pull a knife that had been held to her throat by the man in the back.

Thereafter, they agreed to cooperate until their ransom was paid.

One of the kidnappers told Erica and her friend that the Bolt App has many crooks from different gangs doing the same thing.

They kidnap and demand ransom from victims.

He told them: “Stay away from Bolt, especially after midnight.”

