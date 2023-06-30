Friday, June 30, 2023 – Residents of Ndaragu village in Narok County were treated to a bizarre incident after a sick woman vomited a dead rat.
The mother of four, who has been sick for over a week, said she started feeling uncomfortable at midnight and started vomiting.
She felt like an object was stuck in her throat at 3 AM and forced it out of her throat.
Upon lighting a torch, she found the dead rat in the basin.
Someone had publicly differed with her and is suspected to be behind the bizarre incident.
Elders are expected to meet and conduct a ritual to cleanse the lady.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
