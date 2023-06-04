Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 4, 2023 – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has addressed women who say good men are boring.

Sharing a post on his Instagram story on Sunday, June 4, in which a user said she finally found a good but he’s boring, Yomi wrote;

You pray for a good man. Wetin una want Abeg”

