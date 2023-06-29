Thursday June 29, 2023 – Anita Brown, the US lady claiming to be expecting a child with singer Davido, has dismissed opinions that a man his age can be married and stay faithful.

In a post she shared on her Instastories, Anita who claimed they met in December 2017, said she never knew he was married.

In a follow-up post, Anita wondered what thirty year old millionaire artist realistically wants a wife.

Read below 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>


Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleUS-based entrepreneur, ANITA BROWN, who is claiming she is expecting a child with DAVIDO shares a purported DM the singer sent to her saying they had unprotected SEX
Next articleNew fuel prices to be announced on Friday as RUTO’s draconian Finance Bill 2023 takes effect – Hustlers to suffer more!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply