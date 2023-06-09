Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has threatened to impeach National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

This is after he decided to save embattled Jubilee-nominated MP Sabina Chege against Azimio, which had de-whipped her as a Deputy Minority Whip.

In his ruling, Wetangula maintained that Sabina Chege would continue to serve as the Deputy Minority Whip.

This comes following a passionate appeal by Chege, begging Wetangula to save her from the wrath of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila who had kicked her out of parliamentary leadership for joining President William Ruto.

And now Azimio lawmakers have vowed to table a motion of impeachment to the floor of the House next week if the Speaker fails to uphold their decision to de-whip Chege from her position.

“We have decided that first and foremost to bring a motion of impeachment against the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula,” said Minority Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

“We are drafting the motion, which will be ready by Tuesday next week. And we shall be asking him in line with the practice that he prioritises that motion so that we can dispel it as soon as possible.”

The Ugunja MP accused the Speaker of being compromised owing to his affiliation to the Kenya Kwanza regime, thus claiming he is not fit to hold the position.

“This House cannot be run in the manner that is being run for it to achieve the results it is supposed to achieve. We think it is under the wrong leadership,” the Ugunja MP added.

According to the Azimio lawmakers, Wetangula’s failure to de-whip Chege and replace her with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwanje is a sabotage to their coalition and a plot to impose leadership on them.

“The main issue is because of a decision that has been made by the speaker, not now but he has shown the indication from before that he is going to use the majority to impose leadership on the Minority,” Kathiani MP Robert Mbui stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.