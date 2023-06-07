Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr has expressed fears about his mother’s health during his first-ever interview.

In a recent chat with The U.S. Sun, Kevin Jr. revealed that he believes his mother is near death and accused her team of taking advantage of her wealth, fame, and inability to make sound decisions amid her battle with severe alcoholism.

Kevin Jr. said his mother’s mental and physical health has been in jeopardy since being placed under guardianship last year.

According to him, he was present during his mother’s doctor’s appointments and witnessed the compounding effect of Williams’ multiple ailments.

Kevin told the publication: “I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to.

“As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing.

“Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

The U.S. Sun recently exclusively reported that the former talk show host was hospitalized in last month in New York, which her son now also confirms.

Kevin said Wendy’s jeweler turned manager, Will Selby, contacted him in mid-May to tell him that his mother was in the hospital.

Kevin claimed it was the first time he had heard from Will, who he often calls “the jeweler,” in several months.

Kevin said “Will called to tell me she was in the hospital,” and added that the last time they spoke before that was the end of last year.

Kevin claimed that no one from Wendy’s team, her guardianship or the court that holds her guardianship case had told him that Wendy had been released from the hospital.

He also said no one had updated him to let him know that she had allegedly been moved out of New York.

Wendy’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, gave a statement to another outlet on May 20th, following The U.S. Sun’s original report that Wendy was in a hospital in New York.

“I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York,” Shawn said at the time.

Kevin expressed his concern about the people around Wendy presently who he accused of profiting off of her.

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all. And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

Kevin said his mother’s health has declined since she was living with him in Florida from late 2021 to around the spring of 2022.

Under his care, he said he would take her to restaurants that didn’t serve alcohol and he had her exercising and eating healthier.

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person- and we’ve spoken about it. I’ve said ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’

“And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system,” Kevin claimed.

“There are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren’t causing the issue.”

Wendy spent nearly three months in a Malibu rehab from August to October of 2022 for her alcoholism and Kevin said he was told his mother signed contracts either during or immediately after her stay for working arrangements with her jeweler and manager, Will.

“They had her in a position where she was agreeing to a lot that she shouldn’t have. When I heard that, that turned me off,” Kevin said.

“In trying to attempt to know what everyone’s intention is around her, at first, I was like, okay this is the team she wants to have around.

“But once I heard that she was agreeing to stuff around her rehab, I thought, ‘Well okay- they are taking advantage.'”

Kevin claimed that the times that his mother does go to get the help she desperately needs, people seem to swoop in and use the opportunity to get her alone.

“I feel that when it comes to people wanting to ‘help’ her, a lot of it is coming from a stance of, okay, she’s alone now.

“Let’s try to see how we can make her act the way we want her to act, or if we can kind of control the rate at which she’s handling herself.”

Kevin said he also believes his mother’s team has emboldened her drinking.

“If they aren’t providing it, they are definitely enabling a type of personality and giving her the green light to drink.”