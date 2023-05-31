Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Leicester City player, Kelechi Iheanacho, has spoken out for the first time after his Club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester needed to win on the final day of the 2022/23 season and for Everton to drop points at home to AFC Bournemouth but a 1-0 success for Everton left Leicester City two points adrift inside the relegation zone despite City winning their own match 2-1.

After nine good years in the top flight of which they won the premier league on 2016, the Club will now play in the Sky Bet Championship next term.

Iheanacho, however, believes the club will come back to the premier league immediately.

“I’m so disappointed,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“I have no words. I don’t know what to say.

“I just say thanks to everyone at the Football Club, the fans and everyone that supported us right from the start to now. If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going. We’ll try to keep going, stay strong, and hopefully we’ll get back up.”

“It’s a bad time for the Club and for everyone,” the Nigeria international added. “We can’t go back now, thinking about it. We have to move forward. The fans were really amazing. Even at the end, they were clapping and trying to support us. It’s a hard one, going down, so I just want to thank them for all their support and everything they’ve done.

“They supported the Club right from the start. We’ll try our best to come back up.”