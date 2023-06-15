Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has jealously defended Azimio’s friendship with former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and his outlawed sect.

This is after President William Ruto vowed never to allow the revival of Mungiki and warned Azimio leaders not to try his patience.

Speaking yesterday, Karua faulted Ruto’s warning to the Azimio coalition over its dalliance with Mungiki and spirited attempts to revive the dreaded sect.

She asked Ruto to stop profiling youth from the Mt Kenya region, saying they are the same people who he asked for votes during last year’s general election.

Karua went on to allege that Ruto instructed his close allies to use youth from the Mt Kenya region to cause mayhem during Azimio demos and raid the Northlands farm in Ruiru, which is owned by the Kenyatta family.

“I want to remind him that these are the same youth he requested for votes, calling them hustlers. These are the same youth he instructed his lieutenants for criminal activities, raiding the farm of the Kenyatta and also causing mayhem in Kibera and other places during demonstrations,” Karua stated.

According to Karua, Raila Odinga’s Azimio has not used youth from the Mt Kenya region for any political activity.

She claimed that the President’s warning is a move to curtail Azimio’s political activity in the Mt Kenya region.

“Stop profiling youth from Mt Kenya, this is meant to curtail any political activity in Kenya, cow us as leaders from Mt Kenya, and make us afraid of mobilizing,” she added.

