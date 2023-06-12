Monday, June 12, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have said they are ready to form their own government if President William Ruto refuses to withdraw the Finance Bill 2023 in its entirety.

Speaking on Monday, Azimio leaders led by Kilifi county Senator Stewart Madzayo, said if President Ruto refuses to withdraw the bill, the opposition coalition will not have any other option than to call secession where former Premier Raila Odinga will be declared the President of the breakaway part.

Madzayo said in order to start breaking away from Kenya, Azimio under the leadership of Raila Odinga will call for demonstrations and then start signing signatures to secede from Kenya.

“We will call for demonstrations if Ruto refuses to withdraw the draconian Finance Bill 2023 and then start a process of seceding from Kenya and once the country divides into two we will declare Raila Odinga as President,” Madzayo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.