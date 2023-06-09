Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dared the Azimio Leader Raila to resume his weekly protests over the controversial Finance Bill 2023, saying they are used to his usual empty threats.

Speaking during the ground-breaking of the Menengai Geothermal project in Nakuru County yesterday, Gachagua slammed Raila for opposing the bill which is good for the country.

According to Gachagua, those opposed to the Finance Bill are enemies of the Kenyan people since the bill seeks to create jobs for Kenyans and expand the economy.

He, therefore, dared Azimio to return to protests, saying the Kenya Kwanza government will continue working.

“They are making noise, threatening to go back to the streets. The streets have not gone anywhere, they can resume the demos and when they finish, they can go home while we continue working,” said Gachagua.

His remarks come after Raila threatened to go back to the people if the Finance Bill is passed in the National Assembly.

“We have noted that the regime has run out of sound bites and explanations for their Finance Bill 2023 proposals and has resorted to threats. Should Ruto overrun the National Assembly, we will regroup and overrun him in the wider National Assembly of the whole people of Kenya,” Raila stated.

At the same time, the former premier demanded that President Ruto withdraws the bill and seek forgiveness from Kenyans.

“We ask Ruto to humble himself, withdraw this bill, offer an apology, and seek forgiveness from Kenyans for the anxiety caused and begin afresh,” he added.

