Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has stated that its principals will mobilize Kenyans to go back to the streets if President William Ruto’s government passes the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill, which is being sponsored by President William Ruto’s government, has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

Speaking on Saturday, during the homecoming ceremony of Budalangi Member of Parliament Raphael Wanjala, Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa stated that the opposition coalition would pressure the government to scrap off some of the proposals in the bill.

“The truth of the matter is this proposal you are bringing, that there is a 16% VAT on fuel, 3% housing levy, these things are against the law and they will hurt Kenyans,” Wamalwa, who is an Azimio principal, stated.

“If they will not have solved the VAT issue and other things that will hurt Kenyans then we will build pressure until they comply,” Wamalwa added.

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, speaking at the same gathering, urged all Azimio MPs to vote against the Bill at the National Assembly.

“Kenyans think that the Housing Levy is the only faulty issue in the Finance Bill. There are many other things in that Bill and we urge all Azimio leaders in the Senate and the National Assembly to make sure that that Bill does not pass. If it passes the problems Kenyans will face are a lot,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.