Monday June 12, 2023 – Kelis has spoken out on her rumoured romance with actor Bill Murray.

The American singer, 43, and the Ghostbusters star, 72, have been ‘getting close for a while’ after meeting in recent months and Bill has attended some of her shows, according to reports.

Kelis has now responded to the speculation as fans are baffled by the romance rumours due to the nearly 30-year age gap between them.

After the Milkshake hitmaker uploaded a string of sexy bikini pictures on Instagram, she was hit by trolls with one accussing her of riding on the coattails of Bill’s fame and fortune.

The comment said ‘Bill got you out by riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all.’ (sic).

Kelis replied: ‘Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing now that’s funny.’

Another follower said: ‘Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?’ one commentator asked.

‘Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,’ she responded.’

Kelis and Bill have reportedly been ‘getting close for a while’, following the passing of her husband, Mike Mora last year, from stomach cancer aged just 37.

Last weekend, the Ghostbusters star was spotted watching a number of his rumored new girlfriend’s most recent shows, including her latest ‘from the side of the stage in London,’ according to The U.S. Sun.

The publication revealed a friend of the couple said they ‘met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here.

‘They’ve clearly hit it off,’ the insider added. ‘They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].’

The source pointed out Murray recently mourned the loss of his ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, who he split from in 2008 after more than a decade together, following her unexpected death in 2021.

During their relationship, the father-of-six and Butler welcomed four sons: Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and 22-year-old Lincoln.

.Kelis had her first child, Knight, with then-husband, Nas, in July 2009, and her youngest two, Shepherd, eight, and Galilee, two, with her late spouse.

Murray and Kelis are said to have connected of their ‘shared relatively recent bereavements.’

‘Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,’ the insider claimed.

Bill is currently in the United Kingdom filming a sequel to his film Ghostbusters.

Kelis’ late husband Mike died after a six-month battle with stage four stomach cancer in March 2022.