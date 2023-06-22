Ways To Improve Mental Health By Limiting Social Media

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Feeling the influence of social media on our lives seems unavoidable some days. We see businesses and people using social media daily, and we feel both the positive and negative impacts on our lives. But sometimes the scale swings more negative, and you just want to delete all your social media accounts.

If you’re someone who’s struggling with social media and feelings of being overwhelmed, we encourage you not to ignore your feelings. It’s important to realize when negative patterns are getting in the way of achieving your goals and living your best life. Fortunately, there are more ways than ever to seek help with a professional therapist.

Today there options for seeking support with an online therapist. Try checking out online mental wellness platforms, such as High quality online therapy, to learn more about your options. An online platform can give you access to 24/7 messaging for communicating with your therapist and allow you to engage in sessions from anywhere online, even from the comfort of your home. Whatever route you choose to improve your mental health, know that there’s help out there.

In this article, we’ll look at some healthier ways to interact with social media without actually completely quitting or deleting your accounts.

Take A Few Social Media Apps Off Your Phone

In 2022, people around the world spent an average of 147 minutes on social media. Try taking some social media apps off your phone, and only have one or two you truly use and enjoy. It may feel inconvenient at first, but try to live with being some slight discomfort and work on adapting to being less reactive to the beeps and notifications on your phone.

Turn Off Social Media Notifications

Speaking of notifications, try turning them off entirely. Unless you have to respond immediate to social media for work, there are almost always opportunities to limit the number of interruptions a social media app is causing. You can also set up certain times in the morning and evening where you respond to your social media requests, and block notifications the rest of the day.

Set Time Limits For Social Media Usage

If you use social media for work, you may not be able to completely delete certain apps from your phone and you may not even want to. In this case, test out apps that set daily limits on your usage. Once you hit a time limit, you can no longer access the app. These limits can also work to help you to become more productive by limiting the amount of time you can spend on certain tasks.

As Parkinson’s Law explains, we often spend as much time as we allow on a project. This means the amount of time you spend on a project can expand to the amount of time available to work on it. Therefore, setting limits and deadlines can help us get more done.

Choose Your Social Media Friends Wisely

Social media can be a healthy way to connect and meet others, especially those who share your interests. But any relationship can turn negative under the right circumstances, and people can say negative things online that still hurt in real life. Just know that you don’t have to suffer from negative social media contacts.

You should feel free to cut negative people out of your life. But you don’t have to unfollow people on social media to avoid them, which can cause a negative reaction from them. Simply hit the mute button. When there’s no one around to feed their negativity, there’s probably less chance it will continue. At least you don’t have to be a part of it.

Takeaway

You can get more of the benefits of social media while still protecting your mental wellbeing. These balanced solutions can help you improve your social media interactions without quitting social media altogether. To get the most from them, experiment with the options that work for you. And don’t hesitate to step away and seek support if your relationship with social media becomes toxic and hurtful.