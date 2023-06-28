Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Watford FC has apologized after a new report found that the club’s physiotherapist s3xually abused 29 teenage boys while working there.

The Championship side investigated allegations against Phil Edwards, who is thought to have killed himself in 2019 while facing claims he had assaulted a boy.

It has now been revealed that as many as 29 potential victims were contacted by Watford, as well as six members of staff.

The inquiry heard how Edwards was known to some at the Hertfordshire club as “Paedo Phil” and “Feel me up Phil”.

About 18 of the survivors provided signed accounts of their alleged abuse by Edwards when they were aged between 13 and 15.

Edwards was arrested in June 2019 on suspicion of sexual activity with a child at his Woodside physiotherapy clinic in Watford.

Two weeks later the 60-year-old was found dead at the home where he lived alone, with police claiming he killed himself.

Another 18 police complaints were filed against him for alleged child sexual offences between 1998 and 2019.

Edwards is believed to have abused players at Watford’s Vicarage Road ground as well as his private clinic and his home in the 1980s and 1990s.

The details have been revealed in a newly-published addition to Clive Sheldon KC’s independent report into child sexual abuse in football, after Watford were given extra time to complete their own investigation.

The Sheldon Report was previously published in March 2021 after being commissioned by the FA, who on Tuesday, June 27 insisted they were committed to supporting “anyone who has been impacted by non-recent child sexual abuse in football”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Watford said:

“As a club, Watford FC wishes to apologise to all young people who experienced the behaviour perpetrated by the late Phil Edwards, while holding a position of influence and access within the club.

“We thank the survivors for their courage and dignity in all of their dealings with Watford FC, their patience also which allowed us to both conduct a thorough internal investigation and work with Clive Sheldon KC and his team with regards to their own independent findings.

“We are doing, and will continue to do, everything we can to ensure that the boys, girls, men and women who play for this club – and indeed anyone who works for or with the club – will not have to endure the experiences these young people did.

“Watford FC will continue to champion best practice in relation to the safeguarding and welfare of the people in its charge.

“Further, the input and observations of survivors, based on their experiences, will always be welcome in the future.

“Support remains available for anyone who believes it would be beneficial to them.”