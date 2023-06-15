Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Ukambani-based preacher Apostle Ken Malukae has been caught up in an embarrassing sex scandal after a video of him having sex with gospel singer Roseline Katungwa went viral.
In the video, the randy man of God is seen mercilessly chewing Katungwa in all positions.
They were having unprotected sex in what looked like a rented house.
Katungwa, a youthful gospel singer, is skilled in bedroom matters.
The pastor’s ‘big cassava’ has also left ladies talking.
Watch the full video through this link >>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
You must remember that ADAM lost his privileges from GOD because of EVE. And what EVE di[d in the garden of Eden is what happened to those people.