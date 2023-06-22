Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Apostle Jeremiah Kioko of Jesus is Coming Deliverance and Healing Ministry Church located in downtown Nairobi was filmed performing miracles with an anointed scarf that he claims he got from Israel.

The controversial Man of God claims that the scarf can cure terminal illnesses and perform other miracles.

In a video shared on social media, Apostle Kioko is seen waving the alleged ‘anointed’ scarf from right to left and as soon as he does so, his congregants fall on the floor.

‘’Hii imetoka Israeli. Utapona’’ the pastor is heard saying.

Is this a staged miracle to brainwash his congregants?

Watch the video and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.