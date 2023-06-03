Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 3 June 2023 – Notorious thugs riding in motorbikes have been robbing pedestrians along the busy Ngong Road in broad daylight.

The ruthless thugs were captured on camera attacking some wazungus who were walking along the pedestrian lane and robbing them of their personal items.

The gang moves around in groups.

Watch the video.

