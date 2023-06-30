Friday, 30 June 2023 – United States International University Africa (USIU) students have raised the bar on how campus elections ought to be done after showing up with posh rides to campaign.

In a fast-trending video, the students can be seen inside a fleet of luxurious cars worth millions of shillings.

The first car leading the convoy is a posh Mercedes Benz plastered with campaign posters and wrapped with a blue ribbon.

Following it was other posh rides ferrying students all donning blue t-shirts to match the theme of their favorite student leader candidate.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many people admiring the flashy lifestyles of the students at the Thika-road-based institution.

USIU is among the most expensive universities in the country.

All the students at the international university come from well-to-do families.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.